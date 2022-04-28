Realme GT 2 smartphone will be made available for purchase today in India. The device was introduced last week, and today, it will be available for purchase for the first time at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. Customers purchasing the handset will get a flat Rs 5,000 off via HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions. Customers purchasing the device via Flipkart will also get a 10 percent off on Axis Bank, 10 percent off on Kotak credit cards, Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at Rs 4,999 and more. Realme GT 2 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Availability, Features & Specifications.

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For clicking photographs, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a wide-angle lens and a macro camera. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme GT 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging support. It runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 38,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).