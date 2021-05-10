Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Narzo 30 Vanilla model. As per a report, the company is expected to launch the device on May 18, 2021 in Malaysia. A couple of months back, the company launched the Narzo 30 Series phones - Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro in India. Ahead of its launch, a YouTuber 'Mark Yeo Tech Review' has shared the unboxing video of the Narzo 30 on his YouTube Channel which reveals its key specifications. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched in India From Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Marc Yeo Tech Review YouTube)

Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will come powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For photography, the device will flaunt a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Marc Yeo Tech Review YouTube)

Narzo 30 will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-SD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Apart from this nothing much is known about Realme Narzo 30. We expect the company to start teasing the handset before its official launch.

