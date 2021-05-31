Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company also launched its Realme Smart TV 4K Series in India. Both Realme Smart TV 4K Series & Realme X7 Max 5G will be made available for sale on June 4, 2021 at 12 noon via realme.com and Flipkart. Under the Realme Upgrade Program, users can get their hands on the smartphone at Rs 18,899 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage. Realme X7 Max 5G & Realme Smart TV 4K Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme X7 Max 5G sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Samsung display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the phone comes with a triple rear camera module featuring a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of audio, the handset sports Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will be sold at Rs 29,999.

Realme Smart TV 4K Series comes in two screen sizes - a 50-inch and a 43-inch. Realme has collaborated with Dolby to bring the Dolby cinema technology to the Realme Smart TV 4K Series. Realme's new Smart TV comes with a bezel-less design and 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD support. Both models include high-precision built-in microphones to quickly recognize voice commands.

It comes with a built-in Chromecast and streaming media platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. The Smart TV 4K Series is powered by a powerful 4K UHD quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the 50-inch model costs Rs 39,999.

