Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its Realme X7 Max 5G phone soon in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, the device has been teased on the Realme India website. As per the teaser, the upcoming handset will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and it will be the first device to be powered by this processor in the country. The company has also shared the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the chipset which is more than 700,600. The teaser page also reveals that Realme has partnered with Asphalt 9 Legends mobile racing game. Realme 8 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 14,999; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Yesterday, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth shared the rear side of the phone on its Twitter handle which looks similar to the Realme GT Neo phone that was recently launched in China this March.

If Realme X7 Max 5G is a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo, then the upcoming handset could feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As mentioned earlier, the handset will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The device could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing much is known. We expect the company to release few teasers before its official launch.

