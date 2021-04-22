Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched its Realme 8 5G phone in India. The handset will go on sale in the country on April 28, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart, the Realme website and later on offline stores. The company also announced the pricing of Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow during the event. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB whereas the 8GB + 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 19,999. The handset will go on sale on April 26, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ fullscreen punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 90Hz of refresh rate.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Introducing #realme8 5G with: 👉MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor 👉90Hz Ultra Smooth Display 👉5000mAh Massive Battery & more! Available in: 👉4GB+128GB, ₹14,999 👉8GB+128GB, ₹16,999 1st sale at 12 PM, 28th Apr on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#5GSpeedToInfinity pic.twitter.com/XbgEtCJGTB — realme (@realmeIndia) April 22, 2021

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, a macro lens, a B&W camera. At the front, there is a 16MP AI shooter for clicking selfies and video calls.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme's newest offering comes packed with a 5,000mAH battery with an 18W quick charging facility and runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. The handset comes in two shades - Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a side fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

