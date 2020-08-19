Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Realme X7 series on September 1 in the home market. The company has released an official teaser of Realme X7 series on the Chinese micro-blogging site 'Weibo'. The series will comprise of Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphones. The launch event will take place at 2 PM CST (11:30 am IST) on September 1. Realme C12, Realme C15 & Realme Buds Classic Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

According to the released teaser, Realme X7 Series will come with 120Hz AMOLED punch-hole display. Realme's upcoming X7 series smartphones are rumoured to support 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 Pro handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery whereas the Realme X7 could be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery.

Realme X7 Series (Photo Credits: TENAA)

For photography, Realme X7 devices might feature a quad rear camera system that could comprise of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X7 Series (Photo Credits: TENAA)

The Realme X7 is likely to powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G whereas Snapdragon 865 might power the Realme X7 Pro. Pricing & more specifications will be revealed during the launch of Realme X7 Series.

