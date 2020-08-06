Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi officially introduced its Redmi 9 Prime handset in India a couple of days ago. The handset will be available for the first time today at 10 am IST via official Amazon India website as a part of an early access sale. Following this sale, the device will go on flash sales from August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home Stores & Mi Home Studios. The smartphone comes in four colour options - Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue & Sunrise Flare. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; to Go on Sale on August 6 During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Prime flaunts a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset sports a quad rear Camera module featuring a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera & a 2MP depth sensor.

🥁 Finally the time has come to get #BackToPrime😍 Grab the #PrimeTimeAllrounder #Redmi9Prime exclusively in the Special Early Access sale on @amazonIN and https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo starting at 10 am! Order it now! pic.twitter.com/YVKGzKrMcD — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 6, 2020

At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, the device will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Redmi 9 Prime Launched in India

The mobile device comes packed with a massive 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging facility. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. In addition to this, the device gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas 4GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 11,999.

