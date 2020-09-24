Xiaomi owned Redmi 9i is all set to go on sale today in India once again. The handset was launched earlier this month under Redmi 9 series. Redmi 9 series comprises of Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9 smartphones. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 1,700, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well.

Redmi 9i features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, the smartphone is coupled with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi 9i Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

For photography, the phone sports a single 13MP camera. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. Redmi 9i comes in three shades - Midnight Black, Sea Blue & Nature Green.

Redmi 9i Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi's new budget smartphone will be offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB & 4GB + 128GB storage. The handset runs on Andorid 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Redmi 9i India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a micro-USB port for charging. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 4GB & 128GB costs Rs 9,299.

