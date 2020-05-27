Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Goes on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com & Mi Home Stores; Check Price & Exciting Offers

Redmi Earbuds S India Sale (Photo Credits: Redmi India Twitter)

Xiaomi owned Redmi Officially introduced the Redmi Earbuds S in India yesterday. The newly launched Earbuds S goes on sale in the country via Amazon India, Mi.com & Mi Home Stores with exciting offers like 10 Percent instant discount up to Rs 1000 on SBI Bank Credit Cards & Credit Card EMIs, Rs 50 Cashback on payment with Amazon Pay UPI & flat 5 Percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for Prime Members. Redmi Earbuds S Launched in India for Rs 1,799; to Go on Sale Tomorrow via Amazon India, Mi.com & Mi Home Stores.

The Stylish Redmi Earbuds S comes with IPX4 sweat & splash-proof protection, a compact & stylish design for a truly wireless experience. The company claims that the earbuds can provide up to 4 hours of playback in a single go & can deliver 12 hours of total playback time with multiple additional charges in the charging case. In terms of gaming, Xiaomi owned Redmi Earbuds S also features a gaming mode that helps in reducing the latency to 122ms to provide pro performance. MIUI 12 Android-Based Skin for Xiaomi Smartphones Launched Globally; OS Update to Be Released by Next Month.

#RedmiEarbudsS going on sale for the first time! Get set for a truly wireless experience 🤩 Buy yours today at 12 noon for Rs 1799 only on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y, @amazonIN and Mi Homes. Know more: https://t.co/qzNFVKedtOhttps://t.co/2lfutuFtjE#NoStringsAttached pic.twitter.com/a8al7SML68 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 27, 2020

The stylish True Wireless Earbuds also comes equipped with a multifunction button for switching between games, conversation, play & pause music. Additionally, the newly launched earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, an in-built DSP environmental noise cancellation technology to fulfill punchier sound & better bass experience & voice assistance facility on both Android & iOS devices. Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Earbuds S is Priced at Rs 1,799 on Amazon India & official Xiaomi India's website.