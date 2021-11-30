Redmi India has officially launched the Note 11T 5G smartphone today. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which debuted earlier this year. The handset will be made available for sale from December 7, 2021, via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and other retail stores. Redmi Note 11T 5G will be offered in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base model is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants retail at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Redmi Note 11T 5G To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Sale offers include Rs 1,000 off + Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Under the introductory offer, all models of Redmi Note 11T 5G will be made available at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, 5G and 4G LTE.

