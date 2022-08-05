Bengaluru, August 4: Reliance Retail-based Dunzos B2B logistics arm, Dunzo for Business (D4B), on Thursday announced its partnership with the governments Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide last-mile delivery services to local enterprises on the ONDC network. D4B has a fleet of over 75,000 delivery partners, connecting over 20,000 merchants to customers and running millions of orders every month. GrowthFalcons is one of the first businesses D4B has serviced on ONDC.

"We are very happy to have a strong logistics provider like Dunzo for Business on the ONDC network. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to make last-mile logistics accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India," said T Koshy, CEO, ONDC. D4B's key merchants include Fynd, Wellness Forever, DotPe, EatClub and Magicpin, among others.

"Starting our journey with key metros, we will scale our services to more cities and become the backbone for intra-city deliveries in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem", said Dalvir Suri, Co-founder, Dunzo, and Head of Dunzo for Business (D4B). Reliance Jio Likely To Launch Its 5G Services in India on August 15, 2022.

Dunzo is present in the top eight cities in India and has over 10 million users. It is backed by Reliance Retail, Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, LightBox Ventures, STIC Ventures and 3L Capital, among others.

With ONDC, a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-type initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote open networks, the government is trying to create the largest interoperable open platform in a bid to break e-commerce monopolies and build a more democratised digital marketplace by bringing micro, small, and medium enterprise as well as small traders online.

Dunzo earlier this year raised $240 million to expand its footprint in India. ONDC recently boarded Go Frugal, Paytm, Digit, PhonePe and Loadshare, among others. E-commerce platform Snapdeal is set to debut on ONDC this month.

