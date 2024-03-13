Mumbai, March 13: Ruchit Garg worked with Microsoft in Hyderabad for three years. Later, he was reportedly shifted to Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond. For three more years, he served as a 'technical programme manager'. Finally, he reportedly quit his job in 2011 and established his own startup company for farmers.

According to the report by Moneycontrol, Ruchit Garg, who was working with Microsoft, was drawing a Rs 1 crore salary per month at the time of quitting. The report said that 44-year-old Ruchit felt "bored" of the job he was doing. He reportedly added that he left like a "misfit" working with the company and always wanted to run a business. In 2004, when the startup craze had not started, he tried dabbling into entrepreneurship. When he saw startups mushrooming in the United States in 2011, he decided to head back. Fintech Firm Perfios Becomes India’s Second ‘Unicorn of 2024’ As It Raises USD 80 Million in New Funding Round.

Ruchit Garg went back and started a company called 'Harvesting' that sells fresh farm produce, helps the farmers get the best deals, and cuts off the intermediaries. The report said that the company helped nearly 37 lakh farmers in India by providing several benefits. Upon asking why he chose the agriculture sector, Ruchit Garg replied to Moneycontrol that his father was a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad village and had a mango farm. Therefore, he wanted to work in agriculture and do something meaningful. Battery-Tech Startup Lohum Secures ‘USD 54 Million’ To Expand Footprint.

Ruchit Garg reportedly said that his company, Harvesting, is helping small-holder farmers make money, just like Amul did by helping small dairy farmers whom traders and agents exploited. Harvesting helps the farmers who need to grow their crops in various ways, such as selling their products online and offline or providing advisory, seeds, pesticides, and much more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).