Seoul, Nov 2: Samsung is planning to unveil Exynos 1080 -- its first chipset based on the 5nm process -- on November 12. While it is going to be a high-performance processor, this chip is not the one that is going to be used for the Galaxy S21 series, reports SamMobile. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Likely to Feature 5,000mAh Battery & 6.8-Inch AMOLED Display: Report.

The chipset already had a partial reveal last month and according to the specifications released, it is a 5nm processor with Arm's Cortex-A78 performance cores which brings a 20 per cent increase in performance when compared to the Cortex-A77.

"The Exynos 1080 also features the new Mali-G78 GPU which boasts a 25 per cent increase in performance compared to the Mali-G77 GPU. The processor will also have a built-in 5G modem," the report mentioned.

The Exynos 1080 is widely believed to be the Exynos 980's successor. Samsung launched the Exynos 980 last year as a 5G-enabled chipset for mid-range phones. It is being used in both the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G devices.

