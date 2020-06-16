Samsung Galaxy A21s Smartphone With 48MP Quad Camera Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will be launching a new handset under its A-Series. To be called as Galaxy A21s, the budget smartphone was initially revealed last month in the UK. The launch date of the affordable smartphone was officially confirmed by the tech giant through its official Twitter account. The main underlines of the Galaxy A21s are quad rear cameras, an octa-core processor, and 5,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to come in three exciting colour options - Black, Blue, and White. As of now, there is no clarity if the phone will be made available for sale immediately after the launch. We can expect some light on the same during the launch. Smartphones Launching in India This Month.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Specifications wise, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A21s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 720X1,600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset, which will be clocked at 2.0 GHz. The SoC will come mated with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 64GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A21s (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, the phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera. The setup will comprise of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP snappers housed in a rectangular module. At the front, there will be a 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for video and selfies. The handset will be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs 17,000 which is in-line with the UK prices.

