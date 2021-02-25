Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has been reportedly listed on the Samsung India website. The phone's support page is now live on the Samsung India website suggesting the India launch to be imminent. As per the support page, a phone with model number SM-A326B/DS can be seen listed. According to a report, this model number number belongs to the Galaxy A32 5G phone and it makes sense because the 4G variant was also spotted with a model number SM-A325F/DS. The report also revealed that in addition to Galaxy A32, the company had also published the support pages for Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 on its India website. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With 6.5-inch HD+ Display Launched.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The listing doesn't reveal much information about the device. The phone has been already launched in the European market but it is unclear whether the 5G model Indian model would be similar to the European variant or not. Samsung Galaxy A32 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The handset is likely come powered by an octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, Galaxy A32 5G will sport a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Coming to the pricing, Galaxy A32 is priced at EUR 279 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the 64GB variant. So we expect the India price of the device to be somewhere around it.

