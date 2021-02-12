Samsung, the leading technology giant today officially launched a new smartphone in Spain. Dubbed as Galaxy A32 5G, it is the cheapest 5G offering from the company yet. The main highlights of the phone are MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, 48MP quad rear camera system, 13MP selfie camera, and more. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Samsung Galaxy M02 Goes on Sale via Amazon India & Samsung India Website.

As for prices, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is priced at €279 which is around Rs 25,000 for the 64GB storage variant. There's also a 128GB storage variant, however, the company hasn't revealed it's the price as of now. It is available in four colours - Blue, Black, White, and Violet.

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy A32 5G sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixel. There's also a small notch for housing a 13MP selfie camera. Under the skin, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC which is clubbed to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on an unknown version of Android-based on OneUI out of the box.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A32 5G phone packs a quad rear camera module which comprises of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology. For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C and more.

