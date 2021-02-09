Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone is available for sale in India. The handset has been listed on Amazon India website with a price tag of Rs 6,799 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. As a reminder, Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched its Galaxy M02 phone in the country last week. Sale offers include Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay Later, 5 percent up to Rs 1,500 discount on American Express credit cards, up to Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, EMI transactions and exchange offer of up to Rs 6,450. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 6,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and comes powered by quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, Samsun Galaxy M02 is priced at Rs 6,799 for the 2GB & 32GB model whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 7,299.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).