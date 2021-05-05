Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon. Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 phones were launched in Europe in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones have already been launched in the Indian market and now a report has claimed that the 5G version of the Galaxy A52 phone will soon debut in India. As per SamMobile, the exact launch date of Galaxy A52 5G is unknown and it is likely to be priced Rs 5,000 more than the Galaxy A52 device. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A52 5G Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As a reminder, Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in India at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. If the report is to be believed, Galaxy A52 5G could be priced above Rs 30,000. The phone has already been launched in Europe and we expect the India model to carry similar specifications. It could sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset is likely to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery. Connectivity options may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

