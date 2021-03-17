Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, officially launched its Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G smartphones in the Indian market. Both smartphones are introduced as successors to the Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51 phones that were launched last year. Both devices are available for online sale via Samsung.com. India pricing and availability of the new Galaxy A series have not been announced by the company yet. Samsung Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72 To Be Launched Today at 'Awesome Unpacked' Event.

Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display whereas the Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch display screen. For photography, the Galaxy A52 sports a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Spill, splash, and splatter resistant – that’s how Awesome the new #GalaxyA52 and #GalaxyA72 are. Keep capturing what you love without the worry of dropping your phone in water. With their IP67 rating, we’ve got your back. #AwesomeIsForEveryone — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2021

At the front, both phones feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both handsets will be offered in four shades - Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet and Awesome Black. All three models will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A72 flaunts a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Both devices run on the Android 11 based One UI 3.1 operating system. The Galaxy A52 5G is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery whereas the Galaxy A72 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and an IP67 rating. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy A52 is priced from EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,182). The Galaxy A52 5G version costs from EUR 429 (approximately Rs 37,100) whereas the Galaxy A72 will be available for EUR 449 (approximately Rs 38,830).

