Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will officially launch its Galaxy A52s 5G phone today in the Indian market. The upcoming handset is already launched in the UK and the Indian model will carry similar specifications. The launch event of Galaxy A52s 5G will commence at 12 noon and will be live-streamed via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52s 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Super Gadge Twitter)

For photography, Samsung's Galaxy A52s 5G will come equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 5MP telephoto shooter.

Experience the all new Awesome LIVE. Meet the super-fast, super-smooth and future ready #GalaxyA52s5G today at 12PM. Get ready. T&C apply. #BeFutureReady #Samsung https://t.co/m91OBzrjxc — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 31, 2021

At the front, the handset will feature a 32MP lens for clicking selfies and attending video calls. The Galaxy A52s 5G will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 22W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy)

The handset is likely to come in three colours - Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Super Gadge Twitter)

Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant could cost Rs 37,499.

