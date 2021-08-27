Samsung, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy A52s smartphone soon in India. Last week, the handset made its debut in the UK with an upgraded chipset over the standard Galaxy A52 4G phone. Earlier this week, a poster of Galaxy A52s was spotted by a tipster hinting towards its imminent India launch. Now, a new tipster has tipped the launch date and prices of the Galaxy A52s phone. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Poster Reportedly Spotted Online, India Launch Imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A52s (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

Abhishek Yadav has revealed that Samsung Galaxy A52s will come in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The former will be priced at Rs 35,999 whereas the latter will cost Rs 37,499. This information has been shared by the tipster on his Twitter account. Moreover, Yadav has revealed that the Galaxy A52s will debut in India on September 3, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Debayan Roy)

Samsung Galaxy A52s will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will feature a quad rear camera module with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Photo Credits: Super Gadge Twitter)

At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A52s handset will run on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 OS and come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device will get connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

