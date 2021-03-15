Samsung, the South Korean technology giant is all set to host an Awesome Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The phone maker is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 phones during the event, which is slated to happen on March 17, 2021. We have already seen plenty of leaks about the new phones. Ahead of their launch, the prices of the handsets have been leaked. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021: Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72 Smartphones Expected To Be Launched on March 17, 2021.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A52 will be offered in two variants - 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The Galaxy A72 too will come in two versions - 8GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB.

Awesome doesn’t worry about a lil splish-splash. Galaxy Awesome Unpacked on March 17, 2021 at 7:30PM. Watch here: https://t.co/fMXAu8aonm. Register now: https://t.co/erEfM1B4kQ#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/I8F5Ua7ONm — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 14, 2021

The 6GB variant of the Galaxy A52 will be priced at Rs 26,499 while the bigger model with 8GB will cost Rs 27,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 will get a starting price of Rs 34,999 and the top-end variant will retail at Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72 (Photo Credits: Onleaks x Voice)

It is important to note that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 phones will be 4G models. And, the 5G derivative will come later on. The Galaxy A52 is expected to get a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It is worth noting that the 4G variant will probably get a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the 5G model might get a 120Hz screen. The phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 720G chipset. More details about the handsets will be revealed during the launch.

