Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Might Feature a Long Notification Display

Seoul, May 27: South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold 2 with a long display that would only show notifications and can even be water resistant. According to a patent that has been published by WIPO from Samsung Electronics and was first reported by LetsGoDigital, the device folds inwards and has a camera system on the outside. Samsung Galaxy A51 With 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs 27,999; Check Features & Specifications.

A new inclusion is the secondary long notification display on the rear. The narrow display is likely to have its own unique functionality that allows readers to access notifications without unfolding their Galaxy Fold 2. Additionally, the design structure of the device is made to be waterproof to protect its internal components. The device is likely to come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

