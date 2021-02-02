Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched the Galaxy M02 smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will go on sale in India on February 9, 2021 via Amazon India, Samsung India and leading offline retailers. The device will be made available at an introductory price tag of Rs 6,799. The Galaxy M02 comes in Black, Blue, Gray and Red shades. Samsung Galaxy M02 to Be Unveiled Today in India; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and comes powered by MediaTek SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the device flaunts a dual rear camera comprising of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The smartphone will be offered in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Coming to the pricing, Samsun Galaxy M02 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the lone 3GB & 32GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).