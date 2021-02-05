Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy M12 smartphone soon. The Galaxy M12 phone will be introduced as a new addition to the Galaxy M series. As per previous reports, the smartphone was spotted ob the BIS certification website and is expected to be launched in India soon. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the device have been leaked online. Samsung Galaxy F62 Likely to Be Priced Under Rs 25,000; Might Be Powered by Exynos Chipset: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung Veitnam)

As per a new report, Galaxy M12 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main lens with S5KGM2 Samsung sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. However, the smartphone was previously rumoured to get a quad rear camera setup. At the front, there might be an 8MP shooter. Moreover, Galaxy M12 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch TFT LCD HD+ display and could be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset.

The device is reported to pack a 6,000mAh battery and might run on Android 11 based One UI 3.0 operating system. The phone could be offered in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Past rumours suggest that the Galaxy M12 could be named as Galaxy F12 that was spotted on Samsung India's landing page. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M12 is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000.

