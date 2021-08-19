Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will launch its Galaxy M32 5G in India on August 25, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone has been teased on the Amazon India website revealing its key specifications. As per the Amazon listing, the handset will be launched at 12 noon. The listing also confirms that the Galaxy M32 5G will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform. The upcoming device is said to be cheaper than the Galaxy M42 5G which is currently priced at Rs 20,999. Samsung Galaxy A03s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 11,499.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a 6.49-inch sAMOLED HD+ display. It is likely to carry a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor. For photography, it will get a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Galaxy M32 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Moreover, the handset will come with Defense Grade Knox Security.

Apart from this, the Amazon listing does not reveal other information. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

