Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch is set for April 2, 2022. The device has been launched in Vietnam. The Galaxy M33 5G is also listed on the Amazon India website, revealing its key features. Ahead of its launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Set for April 2, 2022.

According to Brar, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be offered in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The former will be priced at Rs 21,999, whereas the latter will cost Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Get ready! The whacky new #GalaxyM33 5G is all set to create madness in just 2 more days. It comes loaded with a Segment best 5nm Octa-core Processor & many, many innovative features to blow your mind. pic.twitter.com/r1jsvF3iLf — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 31, 2022

The tipster has also shared that customers purchasing the handset will get up to a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of Galaxy M33 5G. The device will be offered in dark blue, brown and khaki green shades.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will sport a 6.6-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It will be powered by an Exynos 1280 5nm processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. For photography, the device will feature a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will run on Android 12 based on One UI 4.1 OS.

