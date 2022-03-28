Samsung India will launch the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone on April 2, 2022. The company teased the device on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch will take place at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. The device has also been listed on the Amazon India website confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Samsung Galaxy M33 Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Wanna multitask and do it all with multiple apps, all at the same time? The Samsung #GalaxyM33 5G is up for everything, as long as you are. Be it gaming, streaming, or multitasking, up to 16GB RAM* on the new GalaxyM33 5G packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/Gt1jOlFjwL — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 27, 2022

For optics, the handset will sport a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M33 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and will run on Android 12 based One UI 4.1 OS. The smartphone will be offered in three colours - dark blue, khaki green and brown. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G might be priced at Rs 29,500 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

