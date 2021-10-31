The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been long-awaited from the South Korean technology giant, which has been delayed on numerous occasions in the recent past. The handset was anticipated to go official this summer, but that it happen. A few rumours suggested that the handset getting cancelled. However, recent reports claim that Samsung is very much serious about bringing the handset, and it will be launched by early next year. Samsung Galaxy A03 Support Page Goes Live; Likely To Be Launched In India Soon.

Based on the recent rumour mill, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be launched could be launched during CES 2022, which is scheduled to begin in January 2022. It's worth noting that the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 will begin on January 5, 2021, and will run up till January 8, 2021. The annual event will take place in Las Vegas.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Photo Credits: Voice)

Now, this is very much in contrast with Samsung's strategy with CES as the brand usually doesn't launch smartphones at CES. Do note, the company hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event a few days after the CES to announce its Galaxy S21 lineup. Launching the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022, Samsung might see this as an opportunity to align its next-gen Galaxy S22 lineup to its usual timeline, which is around February. However, there's no official announcement on the same from the company yet.

Coming to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is said to get a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and houses a 32MP selfie camera. For photography, there will be a triple camera module at the back. The handset is likely to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

