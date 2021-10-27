Samsung Galaxy S21 FE support page has reportedly gone live again. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the support page is now live again on the company's official website. As a reminder, the support page of the Galaxy S21 FE had also gone live last month, which hinted towards its imminent launch. The support page was taken down later. Reports had claimed that the Samsung S21 FE launch was not on cards due to the high demand for foldable smartphones and chip shortage. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Reportedly Goes Live, To Be Launched Soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Support Page (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Earlier this year, Samsung had also accidentally shared a post revealing the Galaxy S21 FE via an Instagram post which indicated its imminent launch, but it did not happen. As the support is live again, it suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE launch might still be possible. It is said that the launch could take place by January 2022. The support page does not reveal much information except for its model number.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to carry a similar design as that of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset. It is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

