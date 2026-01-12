Mumbai, January 12: Samsung is expected to continue its tradition of early-year flagship launches with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, including the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the latest reports and historical release patterns, the South Korean tech giant is likely to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in mid to late January 2026. While official invitations have yet to be sent, industry insiders suggest a reveal date around January 21, 2026, with devices reaching retail shelves shortly after.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is set to lead the lineup as the premium offering, bringing notable hardware upgrades and deeper integration of Galaxy AI features. As the successor to the successful S25 series, the new model is expected to focus on a refined design, improved 2nm chipset efficiency, and enhanced camera capabilities. For enthusiasts eager to be among the first owners, pre-orders are anticipated to open immediately after the Unpacked keynote. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date and Pre-Orders.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date

Based on the current trajectory of Samsung’s manufacturing schedule, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is projected to be available for purchase globally by January 30, 2026. This timeline follows the pattern set by previous Ultra models, which typically launch on a Friday roughly two weeks after their initial announcement. In India, the device is expected to be available through major e-commerce platforms and Samsung’s official website at the same time as the global rollout.

Pre-orders for the flagship are likely to include several incentives, such as storage upgrades, exchange bonuses, and discounts on wearable accessories like the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds. Samsung has increasingly used the pre-order window to promote higher storage variants, often offering the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Pre-Orders

Potential buyers can expect a pre-reserve phase to begin around a week before the official announcement. During this period, customers typically pay a small token amount, often around INR 1,999, to secure early delivery and exclusive benefits. This approach has previously helped Samsung assess early demand for specific colour options and configurations ahead of the full retail release. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Avoid Price Hike in US, Indian Buyers May Face Higher Prices as Component Costs Rise: Report.

While official pricing has not been confirmed, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to start at approximately USD 1,299, or around INR 1,24,999, for the base variant. To ease the premium pricing, Samsung is likely to collaborate with major banks to offer no-cost EMI options and instant cashback offers for early adopters, particularly in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

