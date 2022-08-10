Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, officially launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 4 today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for purchase in select markets starting August 26, 2022. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the foldable phone in the Indian market. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 succeeds the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch primary FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary screen. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Need a refresh? Sign up for Bespoke Upgrade Care to secure a second color change for your #GalaxyZFlip4BespokeEdition. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/nQ9igASyUJ pic.twitter.com/TX82dKL6SY — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 10, 2022

For photography, the foldable handset gets a dual rear camera comprising a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to charge the device from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced starting at $999 (approximately Rs 79,000).

