Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today at 6:30 pm IST. During the event, the tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Bud2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 Series. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Bud2 Pro have been leaked online by a tipster. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event: Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Expected Today; Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will retail at EUR 1,879 for the 12GB + 256GB model and EUR 1,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be priced at EUR 1,149 for the 8GB + 128GB model and EUR 1,199 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The 8GB + 512GB model will retail at EUR 1,329. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be priced at EUR 233.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ display and a 6.2-inch secondary display. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Series is said to come in two models - Vanilla and Pro. The latter could be available in black and gray colour options, whereas the former might be offered in multiple colours. The Galaxy Watch 5 Series will run on wearOS 3.5. It will be 5 ATM water resistant and offer GPS support, Bluetooth and more.

