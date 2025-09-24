Cupertino, September 24: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models have recently faced criticism for getting scratches, especially right out of the box. Many buyers already reported receiving units that were shipped with scratches on the camera module and rear panel, dubbing the issue "scratch gate." Amid this, a report has mentioned the reason why the Pro models started getting scratches around the camera "plateau."

According to a report by The Verge, iFixit investigated the issue in microscopic detail during a teardown video of the iPhone 17 Pro and found information showing the scratches in detail. The report mentioned that iFixit spoke to David Niebuhr, a professor of mechanical engineering and an engineer himself, about the cracks to understand why the Pro models' camera bump showed scratches. iPhone 17 'Scratch Gate': Buyers Complain About Scratches on iPhone 17 Pro Models and iPhone Air Right Out of the Box (See Pics).

The report further pointed out that, according to David Niebuhr, Apple could have prevented the scratches by making a gradual curve instead of a sharper corner, referring to the anodization process. The report mentioned that the anodized aluminum finish on the iPhone 17 Pro can be susceptible to scratches around the new camera "plateau". Moreover, iFixit said that unless buyers put their iPhone 17 Pro models in a case, the camera plateau will likely sustain some damage during its lifetime.

Highlighting Apple's device repairs, iFixit said that the company would repair batteries if damaged but would ask owners to remove the screen for repairs, citing an example with the iPhone Air. iFixit is a US-based e-commerce website and global repair community. Vivo X300 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on October 13, 2025; Check Expected Processor, Battery, Cameras and More.

iPhone 17 "Scratch Gate" Problem

Apart from the camera bump damage mentioned by The Verge, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air buyers shared photos of delivered models with scratches. They said the damage was already present when unboxed, calling Apple's smartphone quality "disappointing" and "pretty bad." Many users on social media claimed that the iPhone 17 series "scratch gate" issues were reported globally, from New York and Hong Kong to other parts of the world.

