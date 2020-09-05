We have another asteroid alert and that is passing by tomorrow. Space rock, nearly double the size of Pyramid of Giza will make a flyby to the planet on September 6. In the recent times, a lot of space activity of asteroids or meteorites has been detected. The asteroid approaching tomorrow is dubbed 465824 or 2010 FR. NASA has been tracking this space rock and it falls into the potentially hazardous category. So does that mean there will be a collision, or will it bring a doomsday? No, it will not and we are safe from this flyby as well. Read on to know more details about this space rock. Asteroid 2010 FR, Twice the Size of Great Pyramid of Giza, Will Flyby Earth on September 6, Will It Be Dangerous? Know More.

Asteroid 2010 FR has been classified as Near-Earth Object (NEO) by NASA. The space agency studies these NEOs and determines their distance from the planet. According to NASA, a NEO is a term used to describe "comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood." This particular asteroid was first discovered on March 18, 2020. It is travelling at speed of 31,400 mph and will enter the earth's orbit tomorrow, September 6. During the flyby it will be 4.6 million miles away from the Earth, so it poses no direct damage to the planet. This rock is reported to be 120-270 metres in diameter. On a rough estimate it is twice as big as the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Asteroid 2018VP1: NASA Data Shows Space Rock Heading Towards Earth and It Has 0.41% Chance to Hit the Planet, Should You Be Worried?

Will it be Dangerous?

Asteroid 2010 FR poses no threat to the Earth or any chances of collision with the surface. The asteroid will be in close approach for a week, the closest being tomorrow. At its closest it is more than 4 million miles away. It has been classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroid because the distance is closer in astronomical terms.

Most of the asteroid burn out in the space and what's left of them is the debris. But there are dangers of chance of course following the gravitational pull of the planets. Although NASA has expression a possible asteroid collision in the future on Earth, there is no worry of a doomsday from asteroid 2010 FR.

