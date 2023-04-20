Mumbai, April 20: Galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors are one of those few concepts which have always fascinated humankind. In order to gather more information regarding these, scientists and researchers are intently watching every object in space that they can. In addition to this, scientists also keep an eye out for threats to Earth, and asteroids are one of these.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a unit of NASA, informs the American space agency about asteroids that are heading towards Earth. According to the reports, two gigantic cosmic objects are moving fast towards Earth, and will zoom past quite close our planet tomorrow, i.e. April 21 . Scroll down to know more. Doomsday Coming? Two Giant Asteroids Hurtling Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed, Warns NASA; Know If They Will Hit Our Planet.

Asteroids’ Details

On Thursday, April 20, two enormous asteroids, 2023 HS1 (9 feet) and 2023 HX1 (10 feet), will both pass close to Earth. The bus-sized asteroids will come the closest to Earth at different distances— 2,770,000 and Kilometers3,000,000 kilometres, respectively, according to the information released by NASA's JPL. Does it pose a risk? No. The asteroids will pass by the Earth, albeit extremely closely, according to their present track.

About Asteroids

According to NASA, there are presently 1278661 known asteroids in the universe. The largest and smallest of these asteroids have diameters of less than 33 feet (10 metres) and 329 miles (530 km), respectively. The three different categories of asteroids are Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt. The orbits of the near-Earth asteroids are quite close to those of the Earth. Asteroid Warning! NASA Says Two Mega Asteroids to Fly Past Earth Today; Should You Be Worried? Know Everything Here.

Prevention Against the Asteroid Impact

NASA continues to monitor asteroids in order to have adequate time to alert the public if they change course for whatever reason. NASA has used a number of Earth- and sky-based devices, such as satellites, telescopes, and more, to track the asteroids and keep an eye on them.

