A meteor shower is one of the celestial events that stun skygazers across the world. It puts on a great show and this year; we have been quite fortunate in terms of witnessing the shooting stars, gracing the night sky. But did you know, that meteor showers can appear in the daytime as well? The shooting stars during the day are harder to see, unless they are exceptionally bright, which means it has to be a fireball for us to view. That’s what has happened across the East Coast of the US and Canada. According to reports, pieces of a meteor shower were captured falling from the sky over sever US states, Ontario and Canada, briefly on Wednesday, December 2, as presumed fireball streaked over the daytime sky. Videos capturing the moment surfaced on the internet that shows despite the midday sun, the fireball was clearly visible at the time of the event.

A meteor shower is a celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate from one point in the night sky. It occurs when the earth in its orbit around the Sun passes through debris leftover from the disintegration of comets. This year, we witnessed a lot of celestial events, including meteor showers gracing the night sky. Last month, Leonid Meteor shower peaked on the night of November 17, and many could spot the same in the sky. But most of them occurred during the night time or at the early hours, before the sunrise. This month as well, shooting stars are expected to light up the night sky. But shooting stars during broad daylight is extremely rare!

The American Meteor Society (AMS) noted that it received more than 150 reports in seven states. According to AMS, the event was mainly seen in New York and Ontario, but the organisation also received reports of meteor shower sightings in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. People in New York pointed out that they heard a ‘loud boom,’ and it shook windows. However, clouds in the area prevented sightings of the source. Those who witnessed the event, captured videos, which shows how bright the shooting stars were, an evening during the broad day light.

Watch Video:

Is it a bird? 🐦 Is it a plane? ✈️ Is it a meteor? ☄️ At the same moment in time, our cameras that face the CN tower in Toronto caught this object. We're not sure what it is or whether it is related. Follow the red circle and you tell us! Comment below! @TourCNTower pic.twitter.com/NCsY9DHFX2 — EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 2, 2020

Here's Another Video:

Media reports explain the sound occurs when a very bright fireball penetrates the stratosphere below an altitude of around 30 miles and explodes as a bolide, causing a more glowing meteor shower. While travelling westward at a speed of about 56,000 miles per hour, the meteor broke into pieces, which then produced bright lights across the sky of East Coast. The ground track of the event was computed by NASA, which found that the fireball’s flight ended somewhere over Cayuga Lake in New York.

