June 11's Strawberry Moon is the last full moon before the summer solstice and marks the end of the spring season. The term comes from Algonquin tribes in North America, who saw the full Moon rise as a signal that their strawberries were ready to harvest. While the Strawberry Moon reminds more of changing seasons and ancient traditions, the next full moon, Buck Moon, is associated with frequent thunderstorms that occur during the summer months. In addition, the July full moon name also refers to the new antlers that are growing rapidly on male deer (bucks) around this time. So, when is the next Full Moon of 2025? In this article, we bring you the Buck Moon 2025 date, time, meaning and significance. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Buck Full Moon Date and Time

The Buck Moon 2025 will peak at 04:37 PM UTC on Thursday, July 10 (10:07 PM IST).

When Is the Buck Full Moon?

Buck Moon has many other names, too, depending on the regional and cultural perspective, like Asalha Puja, Thunder Moon, Guru Full Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, and Full Moon or Thunder Moon. This Buck Moon is actually all linked with the thunderstorm season. This name is so appropriate because lightning and thunderstorms are becoming more frequent during this time of the year. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

Buck Moon Meaning

In the 1930s, the name Buck Moon was steeped in the traditions, and it is also widely popular by the Maine Farmers Almanac. Now, this comes from the Algonquin tribes of the northeast. They named it after the buck deer that grows new antlers during this time of the year. Also, when the moon shines luminous light in the summer sky, it symbolises the majestic creatures' growth. Whose silky fur grows into fresh antlers.

Buck Moon Significance

In many spiritual beliefs and practices, this buck moon is known as the time for renewal, growth, and regeneration. As bucks grow new antlers yearly and shed their old ones, this process is seen as a personal transformation, change, self-discovery, and growth. The aim of this also indicates that humans should shed their old patterns and start with something new in their lives.

This buck or full moon inspires millions of people to tap into their inner strength and intuition and challenge all the negativity in their lives with self-control and compassion.

