Strawberry moon is among mid-June's most special, beautiful, and meaningful full moons. This full strawberry moon is a unique celestial event you will witness. Do you know why it is named the strawberry moon? Well, not at all, because of how it appears or looks in pink or red, but when is the time to ripen all the wild strawberries. For a significantly extended period, people have been celebrating it in so many cultures because people consider June's full moon one of life's most positive symbols of growth, love, and abundance. Let's learn more about the June 2025 Strawberry Moon and why it will be the lowest full moon. Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time: When Is June's Full Moon? How To Watch It? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

Watching the strawberry moon is indeed special and one of the most magical experiences one can ever witness. The strawberry full moon looks so beautiful because it often appears large and glows shades of pink, making this Celestial Event more special. June's full moon is a kind and gentle reminder for people from around the globe to pause, connect with nature, and enjoy the simple joys of life. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

Why Will Strawberry Moon 2025 be the Lowest in Decades?

June strawberry moon 2025 will be the lowest in the decade because it was last seen in 2006. This is the lowest because of the major lunar standstill every 18.6 years. All of these causes the moonset and the moonrise to happen at the extreme southernmost and northernmost points. Apart from that, the full strawberry moon 2025 will be visible from the northern hemisphere.

According to NASA, people should practise seeing the moon with their bare eyes as it will give them more time to visit; NASA said, "Plenty of time for your eyes to adjust and look carefully."

Do you want to see the full moon clearly? Then, you can see it with more focus via a small telescope or binoculars. Both of them help you see the moon's various features, like the mountain ridges and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).