On June 11, Strawberry Moon 2025 is set to grace the night sky. All the stargazers get ready to capture one of the pleasing visuals of the year's rare lunar phenomenon - June's full moon. This strawberry moon has its cultural significance and beauty, which makes it different from all other celestial events. Here, we will tell you in detail what the strawberry moon is, where and how can you watch the lunar event in India, especially in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata? June 2025 Strawberry Moon Will be the Lowest Full Moon in the Sky in Decades, What Does It Mean? Here's What You Should Know About the Celestial Event.

How To Watch the Strawberry Moon?

Many people get confused by the fact that the strawberry moon looks like a pin or red, but this is not the case. The name strawberry moon comes from the American tribe, the Algonquin, which marks the shortest strawberry harvesting season. Strawberry Moon 2025: What Makes June’s Full Moon Rare? The ‘Lunar Standstill’ Phenomenon and Other Details About the Celestial Event Explained.

How To Watch the Strawberry Moon?

Right after the sunset of June 11, is the perfect time to watch the strawberry moon. Especially at this time, the moon will rise from the southeastern sky. If you want to experience this June's full moon, go to an open space with your telescope. For much better visuals, take a pair of binoculars.

Where To Watch June’s Full Moon?

In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Gurugram, depending on the local sunset timing, sky watchers must start looking at the sky around 7:00 PM. On June 11, the moon will be particularly noticeable close to the horizon, giving it a more golden and warm tone. That is why you can take more perfect clicks on June's full moon.

What Is the Colour of Strawberry Moon?

June's full moon will not look pink; instead, it can look slightly reddish or maybe have an amber tint because of the right atmospheric conditions. This can happen only when the full moon is low in the sky.

June's full moon will rise tonight, June 11, with its golden glow. This moon has various significances, such as helping you to slow down and reconnect with the natural world. So get ready to watch the full moon from your telescope.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).