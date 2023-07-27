The red planet Mars has made headlines for years for some connections with alien life. While numerous pieces of research exist to study its topography or any existence of life, a new possibility is being expressed. Scientists claim that an alien spaceship could have crash-landed on the Martian surface. This is being speculated after strange point protrusions were spotted on the planet. Scientists believe these to be debris from an extraterrestrial vehicle. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Moment of Stellar Birth, Dramatic Close-Up of 50 Baby Stars.

NASA's Curiosity Rover took these photos in April. They show rows of spikes, plates and wedges which protruded from rocks lying on the 96-mile (154 km) Gale Crater's floor. NASA Ames Research Centre and Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (Seti) Institute's astrobiologist Dr Nathalie Cabrol who has been studying the planet for more than 20 years, said it was "the most bizarre rock" she had ever seen.

Meanwhile, another published research predicts these spikes might be "sand spikes", also formed on Earth in water-logged sands. These could have formed on Mars because of some seismic activity. But researchers feel that this "fragment from an extraterrestrial or terrestrial spacecraft cannot be discounted with absolute certainty" because it looks like wheels and an axle found in different parts of the Gale Crater. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole Till Date.

Images from Mars often reveal strange formations which look familiar. The published research also says that since more than ten research crafts have landed on the planet, spikes may be debris from human-made fallen from or caused by the rovers.

While the uncertainty continues, some speculate they are working from the aliens. Mars and alien life have been together too long to neglect such a possibility.

