Mumbai, May 25: Realme has enlisted the renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its latest brand ambassador. This announcement comes ahead of the upcoming launch of Realme's highly anticipated Realme 11 Pro series in June.

Realme has already provided glimpses of the impressive features of their upcoming phone, including the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom Camera with a 4x lossless zoom mode, Super Group Portrait capabilities, and One Take camera features. iQOO Neo8 Pro Launched Debuting MediaTek’s New Dimensity 9200+ Chipset; All Key Details Inside.

The latest teaser showcases the phone's elegant design, featuring a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and extends down to the bottom.

"Get ready to witness #TheNextLeap as the king of Bollywood, the one and only SRK, transforms from reel to real! Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey with our very own Dare To Leap Pioneer! Get ready to experience the power of #realmeXsrk and witness how #SRKDaresToLeap to new heights!," the company expressed regarding this exciting collaboration.

In the past, Realme had chosen Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for their Realme 6 series in 2020, followed by KL Rahul in 2021. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Gets Rendered Revealing Design; Check Expected Specs and Price Details Here.

Further details and the official launch date of the phone will be revealed in the coming weeks.

