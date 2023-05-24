New Delhi, May 24: iQOO launched a number of new products amid much fanfare at an event in its home market China. The iQOO Neo8 series, iQOO Pad and IQOO TWS Air Pro earbuds were launched at the event.

The newly launched iQOO Neo8 series comprises of two smartphone models - iQOO Neo8 and the iQOO Neo8 Pro. Among the duo, the latter has introduced the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor under its hood. Let’s take a deeper look at the iQOO Neo8 Pro handset. Apple WWDC 2023 Ready To Enthral Audience, Media Invites Sent; Know Date, Time, Expected Products and Live Streaming Details Here.

iQOO Neo8 Pro

The iQOO Neo8 Pro packs in the new Dimensity 9200+ chipset featuring a Cortex-X3 prime core clocked at 3.35Ghz along with 3x Cortex-A715 large cores clocking at 3.0GHz and 4x Cortex-A510 Little cores at 2.0GHz and is accompanied by ARM Immortalis G715 GPU to put the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to same, as per reports. The new Dimensity 9200+ offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and support for 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage for the new iQOO smartphone.

The iQOO Neo8 Pro boasts of a huge 5002 mm2 vapor chamber to help dissipate heat quickly. The handset flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED 1260x2800px display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Neo8 Pro offers a highly refined 50MP Sony IMX 866 primary sensor along with OIS teamed with an 8MP ultrawide module at its rear. The device runs on a OriginOS 3 UI skin on top of the Android 13 OS, and draws its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

iQOO Neo8 Pro - Price

The iQOO Neo 8 Pro has launched priced at CNY 3,099 (around $440) for its 16/256GB variant, and costs CNY 3,399 (about $482) for its top 16/512 model. The handset along with its sibling are available in Black, green and red, green colour options. The handset goes on China on May 31 onwards.

