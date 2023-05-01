New Delhi, May 1 : South Korean tech giant Samsung is looking to reinforce its top position in the foldable smartphone market, as several of its Chinese contenders are releasing stunning new foldable devices. Samsung is getting braced up to launch its next-gen Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 in the market, and its render images have surfaced.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 horizontal-style foldable and vertical flip-style phones have been rendered to offer a good idea of the upcoming devices’ design. Let’s take a look at the details of the two foldable phones. Google Pixel 7a Images Leaked Revealing Full Design and Colour Options; Checkout Expected Specs and Price Details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 - Render Image Design Details:

As per the render images, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5 would flaunt a larger 3.2-inch outer display as compared against the smaller 1.9-inch display in the preceding models. The new Galaxy Z Fold5 is speculated to be coming in a more compact styling than its predecessor the Z Fold4. It is speculated to be measuring 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm. How To Use WhatsApp on Multiple Mobile Phones? Here's Step-by-Step Guide To Log Into Your WhatsApp Account on Different Android and iOS Devices.

This more compact dimensions are likely because of the new hinge tech that reduces the hinge gap that folds the device flat. The smartphone is likely to feature a new waterdrop design for the hinge. The Z Fold5 is also speculated to be 9 grams lighter than the current Z Fold4.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable phone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch outer display which is the same as the current model, along with a larger 7.6-inch inner display. However, the displays are likely to get very thin bezels this time around. Cameras are expected to get upgrades, although the housing looks the same, while the flash positioning has changed.

On the other hand, the new upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is speculated to measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm when fully unfolded, which would make it a tad (0.2mm) thinner than its precursor, and with would also come with a new waterdrop style hinge design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 - Processor & Launch Timeline:

Both the folding phones are likely to get powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen2 chipset. More details are expected to come into the light as the Z Fold and Flip duo approaches closer to the official launch that is expected in the July-August period this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).