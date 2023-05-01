New Delhi, May 1 : Google Pixel 6a’s successor Pixel 7a has been highly speculated alongside the company’s first ever foldable smartphone tipped to be named the Google Pixel Fold. Both these new upcoming smartphone models are expected to be announced at the tech giant’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, scheduled on May 10.

As the expected launch date of the new Google Pixel 7a approaches closer, a lot more reports and leaked info are coming into the light to offer a better idea about the upcoming device ahead of its official unveiling. Some leaked images of the unboxing of the phone have emerged online, offering a look at the design and colours of the handset. Take a look at the details. Redmi Note 12R Pro Launched in China; Check Out Complete Specs, Features and Price Details.

Google Pixel 7a – Leaked Image Design Details:

The Google Pixel 7a will be a feature-rich, comparatively affordably priced midrange phone from the tech behemoth that will offer a wider option in the Pixel 7 series. The first images of the Google Pixel 7a were leaked by a tipster. Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Launch Date Officially Revealed; Find All Key Details Here.

The first fully leaked images reveal the smartphone as well as its package styling. The phone is shown to feature a camera bump housing the camera module at its rear, which looks similar to the Pixel 7. The leaked images of the handset flaunt the dark grey colour option, which is tipped to be called Cobalt Grey.

In a recent set of leaked images, the very eye-catching new Arctic Blue colour option of the phone was revealed. The package design of the upcoming Pixel 7a is similar to its lineup and hence, only a charger and not an adapter is expected in the box.

Google Pixel 7a – Expected Specs & Price:

Google Pixel 7a is likely to feature a 6.1-inch OLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to get powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 processor backed by up to 8GB of RAM. Leaked reports say that the Google Pixel 7a will be getting improved cameras this year including a 64MP primary senor, while the phone is also expected to come with a first-time wireless charging capability.

When pricing is concerned, as per the speculations, the Google Pixel 7a is likely to come with a more affordable pricing that its predecessor Pixel 6a, which is tagged at Rs 43,000. The Pixel 7a is tipped to be priced at around Rs 40,000. Nevertheless, nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

