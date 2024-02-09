Mumbai, February 9: Google Pixel Fold 2 is the second-generation smartphone expected to launch after the success of Google's Pixel Fold which was launched in June 2023. This year, many new smartphones will be launched with AI features, new designs and other innovative features. So far, there are very few smartphone companies that will launch their foldable smartphones like TECNO, OnePlus, Motorola, OPPO and Google. Recently, there were reports that Apple was also working on a foldable iPhone model; however it may take some time.

According to the report by India Today, the Google Pixel Fold 2 will likely be launched in India in 2024. The report said that several leaks suggested the launch of the Google's foldable smartphone to launch this year. It further mentioned that the device could be launched alongside the Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series. The Google Pixel Fold 2 may not be launched in India. OPPO Reno 11F 5G With ’MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC’ Launched: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel Fold 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per the report by India Today, the Google Pixel Fold 2 might sport a smaller sized cover display as compared to the predecessor's 5.8-inch cover display. The report mentioned that the new narrow display could be similar to the OnePlus Fold smartphone. The device may be powered by the Google's Tensor G4 chipset and launch with changes in the camera setup.

The report said that the Google Pixel Fold 2 may have a four-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash option and a microphone. However, it did not mentioned the megapixels offered the by the upcoming Google foldable phone but said it will include primary wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide secondary camera and a third periscope telephoto camera. The reports further said that there will be a fourth or camera but the megapixels of it is not known yet. However, the changes of the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 smartphone are expected to be significant than its predecessor. Honor X9b To Launch on February 15 With 108MP Primary Camera; Check More Details Ahead of Launch.

The India Today's report further said that the foldable smartphones are expensive and not for everyone to buy. It said that the next few years may change when the foldable technology becomes more affordable for all. The report also added that the sale numbers of foldable smartphones are not higher which could be one of the reasons Google may have held back from launching its second generation Pixel Fold smartphone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).