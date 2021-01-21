Sony, the Japanese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Xperia 10 III handset very soon. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has revealed the front and back images of the phone. According to the leaked images, The leaked images reveal thick bezels, especially on the top and the bottom. The handset will succeed the Xperia 10 II that was launched in February last year. Sony Xperia 5 II with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Sony Xperia 10 III (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Voice)

In addition to images, Onleaks has also shared the specifications of the device. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter placed in the top bezel, so the smartphone will not come with a notch or punch-hole display. The handset is expected to feature a 6.0-inch flat display just like Xperia 10 II.

Sony Xperia 10 III (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Voice)

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is can also be seen via Xperia 10 III leaked images along with a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. Below the fingerprint scanner, there is a camera shutter button. In terms of design, Sony Xperia 10 III seems to be pretty similar to its predecessor. However, the company has not revealed any information about the Xperia 10 III and its launch date.

