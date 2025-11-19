Mumbai, 19 November: Mira Murati has successfully hired a top Meta AI executive for her company, Thinking Machines Lab. The former OpenAI CTO, who earlier rejected a USD 1 billion offer from Mark Zuckerberg’s AI firm this year, has now brought on board leading Meta AI researcher Soumith Chintala, who spent 11 years at the company and led the development of PyTorch.

Employees at Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab had previously turned down lucrative offers from Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, which is focused on developing personalised AI systems. Murati worked at OpenAI for more than six years, joining the ChatGPT developer in 2018 as VP of Applied AI and Partnerships before departing in September 2024. Cloudflare Outage Cause Explained: Global Internet Disruption Resulted From Internal Configuration Error, Not Cyberattack, Confirms CEO Matthew Prince.

Amid an ongoing hiring spree across the AI industry, former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has onboarded Soumith Chintala, a senior AI researcher at Meta with an 11-year tenure. Chintala announced his move to Thinking Machines Lab on LinkedIn and X, writing, “thinking machines… the people are incredible.” He updated his X profile to say, “Building new things at Thinking Machines.” His profile also highlights his role in founding PyTorch, developing tensors and neural networks in Python with strong hardware acceleration, and his robotics work at NYU.

Chintala wrote, “I’m stepping down from PyTorch and leaving Meta on 17 November. Eleven years at Meta — nearly all my professional life. Almost eight years leading PyTorch, taking it from nothing to 90%+ adoption in AI.” He said leaving was the hardest decision he had ever made but noted he was leaving “with a full heart.”

Meta Faces AI Team Overhaul Amid Key Departures

Chintala’s departure comes as Meta undergoes major restructuring of its AI division. The company recently consolidated its AI teams into a new Superintelligence Labs unit led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and has increased hiring from competitors such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Apple. Reports also suggest that Meta’s chief AI scientist and FAIR founder, Yann LeCun, may be preparing to exit. Grok 4.20 Version Launch Soon: Elon Musk Teases New AI Chatbot to After Gemini 3 Pro Outperforms Grok 4.1 Models.

Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Targets Multi-Billion-Dollar Funding Round

Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, is reportedly in early discussions to raise new funding at a valuation of around USD 50 billion. According to Bloomberg, the round could more than quadruple the company’s valuation from July, potentially reaching up to USD 60 billion. Established in February, the company is developing AI models and tools designed to advance human–AI collaboration across industries.

