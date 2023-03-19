India Today Group's Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the first AI anchor "Sana" during India Today Conclave 2023. While presenting her, Purie said, "She is bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless, speaks in multiple languages, and totally under my control." Sana will bring daily news updates several times a day in multiple languages from next week onwards, said Purie. NewsGPT: World’s First AI-Generated News Channel Launched; Threatens Jobs of Media Professionals.

Kalli Purie Introduces Aaj Tak's First AI Anchor:

Vice Chairperson of India Today Group, Kalli Purie, introduces AI anchor Sana at India Today Conclave 2023 #IndiaTodayConclave2023 #IndiaTodayConclave #Conclave23 pic.twitter.com/2NTLeaH643 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)