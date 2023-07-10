Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming widely popular and has started replacing professionals too! Recently an Odisha-based news channel launched an AI news anchor. The private news channel launched the AI news anchor called Lisa on Sunday. The woman dressed in a saree is seen presenting news in Odia and English for the OTV channel. Lisa is a virtual news anchor created by Artificial intelligence. "Odisha Television scripts another milestone in broadcasting TV and digital journalism; launches India’s first Odia AI news anchor named ‘Lisa’ [sic]," OTV added in the caption of their post on Twitter. Odisha-based Private News Channel Launches Artificial Intelligence Created News Anchor.

Check the AI News Anchor Here:

